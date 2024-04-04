TS TET registrations 2024: Planning to fill in your applications? Check important instructions you must remember

The Department of School Education, Hyderabad is carrying out the started the TS TET 2024 registration on March 27, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, TSTET 2024 can submit their applications before April 10 in the link on the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in. TS TET registrations 2024: Application window closes on April 10, 2024. Check important instructions, schedule and structure of exam. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

Notably, the application process began on March 27, 2024. The TS TET 2024 will be conducted between May 20 to June 3, 2024, as a computer based test. Candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. Alternatively, candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper I and Paper-II.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: SECR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1113 posts, details here

Now what are some of the important instructions that candidates must keep in mind while filling out the forms?

The Department advises candidates to first download the ‘Information Bulletin’ from the TS-TET website and go through it carefully.

Eligible candidates need to pay a fee of Rs.1000 if appearing for a single paper or Rs.2000 if appearing for both papers. The fee can be paid through Online payment options provided on the website till the last day of the application.

The candidate must give the required preliminary data (Name, Date of Birth, whether the candidate belongs to Telangana State, mobile phone number etc.).

On receipt of the online fee payment, the candidate shall be issued a ‘Journal Number’ with which she/he can proceed with the submission of the application online. Issuance of the Journal Number is only a confirmation of the fee received.

Candidates must keep handy a scanned copy of the photograph of 500kb and Signature of 100kb before filling in the Online application.

Candidates are mandatorily required to upload the photo and signature with the required size in the application forms as failure to do so will result in non-issuance of hall tickets.

No complaints relating to mismatch of photograph or candidate details will be accepted after submission of the application at any cost.

Also read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Use word power as a powerful tool to crack exams

What is the schedule of the examination?

TS-TET-2024 shall be conducted Online as Computer Based Test (CBT) in two sessions from May 20, 2024, to June 6m 2024.

The first session will begin from 9 AM to 11:30 PM and the second session will be conducted from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

STRUCTURE OF EXAMS:

1. Paper I will have multiple choice questions for five subjects with 150 marks in total. The exam will be held for 2 hours and 30 minutes:

The subjects are:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I

Language II English

Mathematics

Environmental Studies

Each will have 30 MCQs for 30 marks.

2. Paper II too will be conducted for 2 hours and 30 minutes and MCQs with 150 marks in total.

The subjects include:

Child Development and Pedagogy

Language I

Language II English

For Mathematics and Science teachers: Mathematics and Science.

For Social Studies Teacher: Social Studies

For any other teacher – either Mathematics and Science or Social Studies

While Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II English will have 30 MCQs with 30 marks, the remaining ones will have 60 MCQs for 60 marks.

Also read: JEE Main April 4 morning shift analysis: Experts say difficulty level moderate

(Candidates can refer to the official website for more information)