TSPSC FSO answer key 2022 out at www.tspsc.gov.in, here's direct link

Published on Nov 15, 2022 05:51 PM IST

TSPSC has released the provisional answer key of the Food Safety Officer (FSO) exam 2022 on November 15.

ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Food Safety Officer (FSO) exam 2022 on November 15. Candidates can check the FSO answer key on the official website at websitenew.tspsc.gov.in. Candidates can check their answer key using Hall Ticket Number and TSPSC ID.

The TPSC FSO written examination was conducted on November 7. From November 16 through November 20,till 5:00 PM, objections to the preliminary keys will be accepted online via the TSPSC website's link.

TSPSC FSO answer key 2022: How to check

Visit official website at tspsc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, “ FSO(06/2022) - Response Sheets with Preliminary Key”

Key in your log in details

TSPSC FSO answer key will appear on screen

Download and take print out.

tspsc answer key
