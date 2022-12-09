Home / Education / Employment News / TSPSC recruitment 2022: 247 Lecturer posts on offer, check details here

TSPSC recruitment 2022: 247 Lecturer posts on offer, check details here

Published on Dec 09, 2022 05:21 PM IST

TSPSC has invited application for the posts of Lecturers in Government Polytechnics in Technical education service in the State of Telangana.

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited application for the posts of Lecturers in Government Polytechnics in Technical education service in the State of Telangana. The application process will commence on December 14 and the deadline for the submission of application form is January 4. Interested candidates can apply at www.tspsc.gov.in.

“The Examination (Objective Type) is likely to be held in the Month of May/June2023 and the Commission reserves the right to conduct the Examination either through COMPUTER BASED RECRUITMENT TEST (CBRT) OR OFFLINE OMR BASED EXAMINATION OF OBJECTIVE TYPE”, reads the official notification.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 247 Lecturer vacancies for various subjects.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates age should be between 18 to 44 years old as on July 1 2022.

TSPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates need to pay a 200 application processing fee and a 120 examination fee.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

