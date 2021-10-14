UCIL offers trade apprenticeship, 30 positions to be filled

Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has invited applications to recruit 30 trade apprentices for Tummalapalle unit in Andhra Pradesh only. The application forms are available on the official website of the UCIL and the deadline for registration is November 2.

UCIL apprenticeship: Job notification

Interested candidates can apply through NAPS portal https://apprenticeshipindia.org.

Vacancies are available in 7 trades: fitter, electrician, welder, turner/ machinist, mech. Diesel, carpenter and plumber.

Class 10 pass candidates, between 18 to 25 years as on November 2, with ITI pass certificate in the relevant trade from NCVT are eligible for the post. Candidates who have already undergone or are currently undergoing Apprenticeship training under Apprentice Act, 1961 in any Govt./Public Sector/Private Industrial organization are not eligible to apply for the current enrolment.

“Selection of the candidates will be on merit basis i.e. on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in ITI in respective trades,” the UCIL has said in the job notice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON