UCO Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Application window for 250 Local Bank Officer posts closes tomorrow, apply here

UCO Bank will be closing the window to apply for 250 posts of Local Bank Officer on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Eligible candidates who are yet to submit their application forms can do so on the official website of UCO Bank at ucobank.com. UCO Bank LBO Recruitment 2025: Application window for 250 Local Bank Officer posts will close on February 5, 2025. The direct link is given here.

Notably, to be eligible, prospective applicants should ensure they meet the following requirements:

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Candidates must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering for the position. Candidate should be between 20 years to 30 years of age.

Furthermore, while applying, candidates will also need to pay an online application fee. The application fee or intimation charges is ₹175/- for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and ₹850/- for all others. Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of application fees/ intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate. Fee/ Intimation charges once paid will not be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other exam or selection.

Meanwhile, the vacancy details are as follows:

Gujarat: 57 posts

Maharashtra: 70 posts

Assam: 30 posts

Karnataka: 35 posts

Tripura: 13 posts

Sikkim: 6 posts

Nagaland: 5 posts

Meghalaya: 4 posts

Kerala: 15 posts

Telangana & Andhra Pradesh: 10 posts

J&K: 5 posts

Worth mentioning here, the registration process began on January 16, 2025.

For more related information, candidates may refer to the detailed notification.