TS TET results 2024 on February 5, here's how to download when released at tgtet2024.aptonline.in

The Telangana School Education Department is scheduled to release the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) results 2024 on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Once released, candidates who appeared in the examination will be able to check their results on the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/. TS TET results 2024 is scheduled to be released on February 5. Check the steps to download results when released at tgtet2024.aptonline.in. (HT file)

TS TET Results 2024: Here's how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the TS TET results 2024:

Visit the official website at tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/ On the home page, click on the link to check the TS TET 2024 results. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Your TS TET results will be displayed on the screen. Check your result and download it. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Notably. TS TET 2024 was conducted from January 2 to 20, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift was held from 9 am to 11.30 am, whereas the second shift started from 2 pm and ended at 4.30 pm.

The exam consisted of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. While Paper 1 is for positions in classes 1 to 5, the second paper or Paper 2 is for those who want to be teachers in classes 6 to 8. Both papers had 150 marks each.

The papers consisted of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and each question carried one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer is correct. There are no negative marking for wrong answers.

Following this, the department released the provisional answer key and candidates who wished to challenge the answer key were given the option to do so until January 27, 2025.

The objections will be reviewed by an expert committee constituted by the department, after which the final answer key will be released.

Meanwhile, to qualify in the exam, general category candidates need 60 per cent or above marks.

BC category candidates need 50 per cent or more, and SC, ST, and differently abled candidates need 40 per cent or above.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.