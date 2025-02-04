Menu Explore
Over 53% graduates in India employed in roles below their educational qualifications: Economic Survey

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 04, 2025 08:19 AM IST

When educational level and skills are compared, only 1.28% of people with primary education, 10 years of education or informal education have specialised skills

The 2024-25 Economic Survey found that over 53 per cent of graduates and 36 per cent of postgraduates are employed in roles below their educational qualifications.

Over 53% graduates are employed in roles below their qualifications: Survey
Over 53% graduates are employed in roles below their qualifications: Survey

When educational and skill levels are compared, only 1.28 per cent of people with primary education, 10 years of education or informal education have specialised skills.

The report says 32.13 per cent of them have elementary skills, 66.3 per cent are semi-skilled and 0.29 per cent of them have high competency skills.

On the contrary, graduates and postgraduates have higher specialised skills. Here's a detailed look.

Occupational skill of workersPrimary education, or 10 years of education or informal educationSecondary education, or 11-13 years of educationGraduate degreePostgraduate degree or above
Elementary skill32.1319.25 3.220.96
Semi-skilled66.3 72.18 50.3 28.12
High competency skill0.29 2.798.25 7.67
Specialised skills1.28 5.77 38.23 63.26

The survey found that low-skilled workers are a key challenge, and low educational skills in the workforce create a mismatch between their academic qualifications and job market demands.

It added that economic policies, technological advancements, globalisation, and labour market demands are among the factors shaping the country's skilling and employment ecosystem.

“In the context of emerging global trends, including automation, generative AI, digitalisation, and climate change, aligning the nation's skill development initiatives with the anticipated transformations in the labour market is vital. The increasing pace of these disruptive changes necessitates the establishment of a resilient and responsive skilled ecosystem. It is imperative to assess how well-prepared India’s youth are for emerging opportunities,” the report stated.

The report stated that the composition of skills by education and occupations has significant implications for the earnings of individuals.

“According to the PLFS data, there is a strong link between educational attainment, occupational roles, and income levels."

The report said 4.2 per cent of the workforce who have specialised skills earn between 4 lakh and 8 lakh annually, while 46 per cent earn less than 1 lakh, predominantly. Of them, a majority are low to semi-skilled workers like agricultural labourers, clerical staff, factory workers, and small-scale service providers.

It added that 65.3 per cent of the workforce received no form of vocational training.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
