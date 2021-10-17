UGC-DAE CSR notifies jobs for graduates, diploma candidates, others

UGC-DAE Consortium for Scientific Research (UGC DAE CSR) has invited applications from graduates, diploma holders and matric pass candidates for recruitment as junior engineers, personal assistant, steno typist, and assistants.

The UGC DAE CSR coordinates research from scientists/ teachers from all Indian universities on major facilities like Dhruva reactor, variable energy cyclotron, INDUS-I established by the Department of Atomic Energy.

UGC DAE CSR recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Junior engineer: 1 post

Personal assistant to Centre-Director: 3 posts at Indore, Kolkata, Mumbai

Steno-Typist: 1 post

Assistant: 1 post

Candidates should go through the job notification for details on the educational qualification required for each of the posts, the age limit for applicants, the reservation available in each vacancy and other information on the job.

The application forms are available on the official website of the UGC DAE CSR and the last date for submission of the application forms is October 30. The last date by which the hardcopy of the application form would reach the concerned authority is November 8.

Candidates have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹500 along with the application form. Candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories are exempted from paying the application fee.