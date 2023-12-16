UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Registration date for 300 posts postponed, check new date here

United India Insurance Company Limited, UIIC has postponed UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023. The registration which was scheduled to begin today, December 16 will now begin on December 18, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official website of UIIC at uiic.co.in. UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023: Registration date for 300 posts postponed

The official website reads, “due to technical reasons, online registration for recruitment of assistant will commence from 18/12/2023.”

The last date to apply is till January 6, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organisation.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be a graduate from a recognized University. The minimum age to apply is 21 years and maximum age is 30 years.

UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UIIC at uiic.co.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get UIIC Assistant Recruitment 2023 link.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All Applicants other than SC / ST / PwBD, Permanent Employees of COMPANY should pay ₹1000/- as application fees and SC / ST / Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), Permanent Employees of COMPANY should pay ₹.250/- (service charges only) + GST as applicable. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UIIC.