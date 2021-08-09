Home / Education / Employment News / UKPSC recruitment 2021: 190 posts on offer in revenue, home & other departments
UKPSC recruitment 2021: Apply for the 190 vacancies in Revenue and other departments(File photo for representation)
employment news

UKPSC recruitment 2021: 190 posts on offer in revenue, home & other departments

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 06:36 PM IST

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited applications for various posts in the Revenue, Home, and other departments. Interested and eligible candidates can check notifications on the official website of UKPSC at https://www.ukpsc.gov.in/ and apply online. The application process began on August 9 and the last date to apply is August 29.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 190 vacancies

UKPSC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Nayab Tehsildar: 35; Deputy Jailor: 27; Deputy Jailor: 28; Marketing Inspector : 50; Labour Enforcement Officer:9; Excise Inspector:10; Tax Inspector: 2; Tax Inspector: 2; Cane Development Inspector: 23; Khandsari Inspector: 4.

UKPSC recruitment 2021: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 21 to 42 years.

UKPSC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website at https://www.ukpsc.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the Recruitment tab

Click on the Link that reads,’ Advertisement regarding Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Services Examination-2021, Advertisement and Online Application (08-08-2021)’

Click on Apply link

Register yourself and fill in all the required details

After registration Keep your registration and password secure

Fill the application form

Upload photograph and signature

Pay the application fee

Print the application form

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification below

