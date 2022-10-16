UKPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 563 Revenue SI posts, details here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has invited applications for 563 Revenue Sub Inspector posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is November 4. Interested candidates can apply online at psc.uk.gov.in.

UKPSC recruitment 2022 recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 563 vacancies of which 391 vacancies are for the post of Revenue Sub Inspector Patwari and 172 vacancies are for the post of Revenue Sub Inspector Lekhpal.

UKPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates for the post of Patwari is 21 to 35 years. The upper age for the post of Lekhpal is 21 to 35 years.

Direct link here

UKPSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at psc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment Notification tab

Click on apply link

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Take print out for future reference.

Notification here