UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1097 JE posts from October 14
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission notifies 1097 Junior Engineer vacancies. Application process begins on October 14.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has notified vacancies for 1097 Junior Engineer posts. The application process will commence on October 14 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 3. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.
Important dates:
Application begins on: October 14
Application ends on: November 3
UKPSC JE Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1097 Junior Engineer posts.
UKPSC JE Recruitment 2023: How to apply
Visit the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the Apply link
Register and proceed with the application
Login to the account and fill in the application form.
Upload photo and signature
Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Candidates can check the short notice below:
