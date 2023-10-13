News / Education / Employment News / UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1097 JE posts from October 14

UKPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 1097 JE posts from October 14

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 13, 2023 04:13 PM IST

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission notifies 1097 Junior Engineer vacancies. Application process begins on October 14.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has notified vacancies for 1097 Junior Engineer posts. The application process will commence on October 14 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 3. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand PSC notifies 1097 Junior Engineer vacancies, apply online from Oct 14 to Nov 3
Uttarakhand PSC notifies 1097 Junior Engineer vacancies, apply online from Oct 14 to Nov 3

Important dates:

Application begins on: October 14

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Application ends on: November 3

UKPSC JE Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1097 Junior Engineer posts.

UKPSC JE Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the application

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Upload photo and signature

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the short notice below:

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out