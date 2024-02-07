UKPSC recruitment 2024: Apply for Investigator cum Computer and Assistant Statistical Officer posts

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has begun the application process for the Investigator cum Computer and Assistant Statistical Officer Examination 2023 today, February 7. The applictaion process will end on February 28. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at psc.uk.gov.in. UKPSC has started the application process for the Investigator cum Computer and Assistant Statistical Officer Examination 2023.

Direct link to apply

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Candidates can make changes to their application forms from March 7 to 16, 2024.

UKPSC recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 223 vacancies.

UKPSC recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate should be between 21 and 42 years old.

UKPSC recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates from the General, EWS, and OBC categories must pay a fee of Rs. 172.30, while candidates from the SC/ST categories must pay a fee of Rs. 82.30. The fee is ₹22.30 for PwB category.

ICC/ASO Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at psc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitments’ tab

Next, click on the application link for “Investigator cum Computer and Assistant Statistical Officer Examination-2023.”

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit the applictaion form

Take a printout for future reference