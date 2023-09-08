News / Education / Employment News / UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 137 posts at psc.uk.gov.in, here's direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 08, 2023 04:07 PM IST

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has started the application process for 137 RO/ARO posts. Apply by September 29.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission began the application process for 137 RO/ARO posts on September 9. The application process will end on September September 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at psc.uk.gov.in. Candidates can make changes in their applications from October 5 to October 14.

UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 137 vacancies.

UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 200 for Unreserved, OBC and EWS candidates. For SC and ST candidates the application fee is 80.

Here's direct link to apply

UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates age should be between 21 to 42 years old as of July 1, 2023.

UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the UKPSC RO/ARO Recruitment 2023 link

Register yourself and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Upload photo and signature

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Sign out