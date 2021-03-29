IND USA
An aganwadi centre in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. (HT archive)
UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2021: Apply for 50000 posts, details here

Bal Vikas Seva Evam Pustahar Vibhag, Uttar Pradesh will recruit candidates for UP Aganwadi. Candidates can apply for the posts through the official site at balvikasup.gov.in till April 16, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 03:39 PM IST

Bal Vikas Seva Evam Pustahar Vibhag, Uttar Pradesh has invited applications from candidates to apply for UP Anganwadi Worker Recruitment 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 50000 posts of Anganwadi Worker, Mini Worker & Helper. Candidates can apply for the post through the official site of Bal Vikas Seva Evam Pustahar Vibhag on balvikasup.gov.in.

The application process was started on March 27 and will end on April 16, 2021. The application will be made available on the departmental website. Apart from this, applications sent by any other means will not be accepted by the department. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Direct link to apply here

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed high school, intermediate or graduate to apply for the posts. For ananwadi helper posts, candidates should have passed Class 5 exam. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 45 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted at district level. The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate will be divided by 10 will be considered as his or her score. The scores will be used for preparing the merit list for the posts.


