UP NHM invites applications to fill 2,980 vacancies; know more

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has invited applications to fill 2,980 vacancies in lab technician, Senior LT EQA, Senior Treatment Supervisor and other contractual posts. The application forms are available on the official website of UP NHM and the last date for submission of the application forms is January 7, 2022.

Apply Online

“Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria. Admission to computer based test will be purely provisional. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for document verification, if shortlisted,” the UP NHM has informed candidates about the selection process. The computer based test will comprise questions from general aptitude, reasoning, general awareness and basic computer knowledge. Each question will carry 1 mark and there is no negative marking for wrong answer. No marks will be awarded for un-attempted questions.

The on-line registration process involves two steps for successful filling up of the application form.