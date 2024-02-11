 UP Police Constable admit card soon, exam on February 17, 18 - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Employment News / UP Police Constable admit card soon, exam on February 17, 18

UP Police Constable admit card soon, exam on February 17, 18

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 11, 2024 02:38 PM IST

UP Police Constable admit card: Candidates can download it from uppbpb.gov.in, when released.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to release admit cards for the recruitment examination of Constables on February 13. Candidates can download it from uppbpb.gov.in, when released.

UP Police Constable admit card expected soon, exam on February 17, 18 (Representational image)(Unsplash)
The exam city intimation slip, informing candidates where their test centres will be located, was released on February 10. Next, the board will release admit cards for the examination.

On admit cards, candidates will get to know their roll numbers, exam date and time, reporting time, among other information.

The recruitment examination of 60244 constable vacancies in the UP Police is scheduled for February 17, and 18. There will be two shifts on both days: the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second one from 3 pm to 5 pm.

UPPRPB UP Police admit card 2024: Know how to download

Visit the official website of the board, uppbpb.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the notice tab

Next, click on the admit card download link for the "written examination under Direct Recruitment-2023 for the posts of Reserve Civil Police in Uttar Pradesh Police”.

Key in your login credentials

Submit it and download the admit card.

Take a printout for future references.

Exam and College Guide
