News / Education / Employment News / UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: UPPBPB revises age limit for registration, notice here

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: UPPBPB revises age limit for registration, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 27, 2023 09:49 AM IST

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 age limit revised. Check new age limits here.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB has revised the age limit to apply for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: UPPBPB revises age limit for registration
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: UPPBPB revises age limit for registration

As per the official notice released, the Board has provided three years of relaxation in the maximum age limit to all categories of candidates.

Earlier as per the official notification, the age limit to apply for the posts was between 18 to 22 years for male candidates i.e. the candidate must not have been born before July 02, 2001 and after July 01, 2005 and 18 to 25 years for female candidates i.e. the candidate must not have been born before July 02, 1998 and after July 01, 2005.

With the change in the age limit, the male candidates between 18 to 25 and female candidates between 18 to 28 can apply for Constable posts.

The registration process will begin on December 27 and will end on January 16, 2024. The last date for payment of application fees is till January 18, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 60244 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.

Official Notice Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
