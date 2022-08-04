Home / Education / Employment News / UPPCL recruitment 2022: 1033 Executive Assistant vacancies noticed

UPPCL recruitment 2022: 1033 Executive Assistant vacancies noticed

employment news
Published on Aug 04, 2022 01:29 PM IST
  • UPPCL has notified 1033 vacancies for the post of Executive Assistant.
UPPCL recruitment 2022: 1033 Executive Assistant vacancies noticed(HT file)
UPPCL recruitment 2022: 1033 Executive Assistant vacancies noticed(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has notified vacancies for the post of Executive Assistant. The online application process will begin on August 19 and the last date for the submission of application form is September 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upenergy.in.

The UPPCL recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the second week of October.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1033 Executive Assistant vacancies.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 40 years old.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is 1180 for general/OBC (non creamy layer)/EWS category. For SC/ST category the application fee is 826. The PH (Divyang) category candidates of the state will have to pay the fee of 12.

Candidates can check the check the detailed notification below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppcl recruitment drive vacancy + 1 more
uppcl recruitment drive vacancy
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out