UPPCL recruitment 2022: Applications begins for Technician vacancies

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on September 27 has begin the application process for recruitment to the post of Technician (Electrical). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at upenergy.in. The last date for the submission of application form is October 19.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 357 vacancies of Technician (Electrical).

For candidates in the SC/ST category, the application fee is 826; for all other candidates ₹1180. Candidates should be between the 18–40 age group as of January 1, 2022.

Here's the direct link to apply

UPPCL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.upenergy.in

On the homepage, click on the vacancy tab

Click on the Apply link

Fill the application form, submit all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

