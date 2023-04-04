UPPSC PCS 2023 registration last date extended to April 10

UPPSC PCS 2023 Registration Last Date Extended: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the last date to apply for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination, commonly known as UPPSC PCS 2023. Candidates can submit their forms on uppsc.up.nic.in up to April 10. However, the last date to pay the exam fee is April 6. UPPSC PCS 2023: Candidates can now pay the exam fee till April 6 and submit forms till April 10 on uppsc.up.nic.in (HT file)

The registration process for UPPSC PCS 2023 started on March 3 and as per the old schedule, application and fee payment deadlines were April 6 and April 3, respectively.

To apply for the state services exam, a candidate must be at least 21 years old as on July 1. The upper age limit is 40 years and the cut-off date for determining both lower and upper age limits is July 1, 2023.

Through this recruitment drive, UPPSC aims to fill up approximately 173 vacancies for the combined state/upper subordinate services.

To know eligibility criteria, application fee and other details, candidates can check the official website.

Apply for UPPSC PCS 2023

How to apply for UPPSC PCS 2023

Go to the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Go to the one time registration (OTR) page and complete the process.

Now, proceed to fill the application form.

Enter asked details and upload documents.

Make payment of the exam fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.