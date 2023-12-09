UPPSC Recruitment 2023 admit card released for Staff Nurse post at uppsc.up.nic.in, here's direct link

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Staff Nurse Allopathic ( Male/Female). Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. UPPSC Recruitment 2023 admit card released for Staff Nurse post

The UPPSC Staff Nurse examination will be conducted on December 19. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2240 posts of which 171 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse (Male) and 2069 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse (Female) in the Medical Education and Training Department UP.

UPPSC Staff Nurse post 2023: How to download admit card

Visit the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO. A-3/E-1/2023 -STAFF NURSE ALLOPATHIC (MALE / FEMALE) (PRE.) EXAM-2023”.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Click the admit card

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.