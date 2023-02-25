Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply for 577 posts on upsconline.nic.in

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply for 577 posts on upsconline.nic.in

employment news
Published on Feb 25, 2023 02:52 PM IST

UPSC started the online application process for 577 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer posts for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply for 577 posts on upsconline.nic.in
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply for 577 posts on upsconline.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the application process for 577 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer posts for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 17 till 6 pm. Interested candidates can submit their forms on upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 577 vacancies of which 418 posts are for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. 115 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates are required to pay a fee of 25 as an application fee. The application fee is exempted for Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates.

Direct link to apply

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application”

Register and proceed with the application

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form and take the print for future reference

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc recruitment
upsc recruitment
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out