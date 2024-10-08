Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UPSC ESE 2025: Last date to apply today for 232 posts at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 08, 2024 08:21 AM IST

UPSC ESE 2025 registration ends today, October 8, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

Union Public Service Commission will close the registration process for UPSC ESE 2025 on October 8, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Engineering Services Examination 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE 2025: Last date to apply today for 232 posts, direct link here
UPSC ESE 2025: Last date to apply today for 232 posts, direct link here

The modification window will open on October 9 and will close on October 15, 2024.

To apply online, the applicant must register first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed to fill out the online application for the examination.

The educational qualification can be checked on the Detailed Notification before applying. The candidate's age limit should be between 21 and 30 on 1 January 2025, i.e., he/she must have been born no earlier than 2 January 1995 and no later than 1 January 2004.

Direct link to apply here 

UPSC ESE 2025: How to apply online

Follow the steps given below to apply online:

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on active examination link and a list will come up.
  • Now click on ESE 2025 examination link and then again a new page will open.
  • Click on link to apply and fill the registration details.
  • Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RRB JE 2024 exam dates released, check complete schedule for ALP, RPF SI, Technician here

The application fee is 200/- for all candidates. The Female/SC/ST/PwBD are exempted from payment of the fee. The fee can be paid either by remitting the money in any Branch of the State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using Internet Banking of any Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On