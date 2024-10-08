UPSC ESE 2025: Last date to apply today for 232 posts at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

Union Public Service Commission will close the registration process for UPSC ESE 2025 on October 8, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Engineering Services Examination 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC ESE 2025: Last date to apply today for 232 posts, direct link here

The modification window will open on October 9 and will close on October 15, 2024.

To apply online, the applicant must register first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform, available on the Commission’s website, and then proceed to fill out the online application for the examination.

The educational qualification can be checked on the Detailed Notification before applying. The candidate's age limit should be between 21 and 30 on 1 January 2025, i.e., he/she must have been born no earlier than 2 January 1995 and no later than 1 January 2004.

UPSC ESE 2025: How to apply online

Follow the steps given below to apply online:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on active examination link and a list will come up.

Now click on ESE 2025 examination link and then again a new page will open.

Click on link to apply and fill the registration details.

Once done, login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RRB JE 2024 exam dates released, check complete schedule for ALP, RPF SI, Technician here

The application fee is ₹200/- for all candidates. The Female/SC/ST/PwBD are exempted from payment of the fee. The fee can be paid either by remitting the money in any Branch of the State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using Internet Banking of any Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.