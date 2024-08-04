UPSC holds CAPF Examination 2024, aims to fill tentatively 506 Assistant Commandant vacancies

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, is holding the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant (AC) Examination 2024 today, August 4. The examination is being conducted in two shifts for two papers – Paper I and Paper II. UPSC CAPF Examination 2024 is underway. The commission aims to fill tentatively 506 Assistant Commandant vacancies through the exam. (Getty images)

Paper I consisting of General Ability and Intelligence, was held from 10 AM to 12 PM, whereas Paper II, which concerns General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension, is scheduled for the second half, from 2 PM to 5 PM. Paper I consists of 250 marks, whereas Paper II has a total of 200 marks.

Those appearing in the exams need to carry their admit cards, a government-issued ID card (Aadhar, PAN, voter card), a hardboard, and a ballpoint pen.

In contrast the list of restricted items include notes, loose sheets, calculators, log tables, stencils of maps, slide rules, test booklets, or rough sheets.

Furthermore, mobile phones or any other communication devices are also not allowed inside the examination centre.

As per the commission, Paper I would be evaluated first, and the evaluation of Paper II would be done only for those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in Paper I.

Candidates who qualify in the written exam will move on to the next stage of the selection process which consists of physical efficiency tests (PET), interview or personality tests, and medical examinations.

Notably, the UPSC aims to fill tentatively 506 Assistant Commandant vacancies through the examination. The break-up of vacancies is given below:

BSF: 186

CRF: 120

CISF: 100

ITBP: 58

SSB: 42

Registrations for the UPSC CAPF AC 2024 began on April 24 and candidates could apply till May 14. Admit cards for the examination were released on July 27, 2024.