AP ICET 2024 Counselling: Phase 1 registration ends today at icet-sche.aptonline.in, link here

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will close the AP ICET 2024 Counselling Phase 1 registration on August 4, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round for admission into M.B.A and M.C.A courses can find the direct link on the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in. AP ICET 2024 Counselling: Phase 1 registration ends today, link here (Hindustan Times)

As per the official schedule, the last date for verifying certificates is August 5, 2024. Candidates can exercise the web options from August 6 to August 9, 2024, and can change them until August 10, 2024.

The allotment of seats for the first phase of counselling will be displayed on August 12, 2024, and reporting to colleges after the first phase ofcounselling can be done from August 13 to August 16, 2024.

Candidates who secured 50% (For OC) and 45% (SC/ST/BC) aggregate marks in Degree or its equivalent examination are only eligible for admission. To apply online for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AP ICET 2024 Counselling: How to register for Phase 1

Visit the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on AP ICET 2024 Counselling Phase 1 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Now login to the account and fill the application form.

Once done, make the payment of fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing fee for the counselling round is ₹1200/- (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600/- (for SC/ST/PH). The payment should be done through online mode – credit card/ debit card/ or net banking. To make the payment of fee, candidates will have to enter the AP ICET hall ticket number and rank and click on pay fee online. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ICET.