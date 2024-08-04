Karnataka NEET UG, KCET 2024 Counselling: Option entry window closes today at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will close the option entry window for Karnataka NEET UG, KCET 2024 Counselling on August 4, 2024. Candidates who want to fill the options can do it on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The option entry link will be deactivated at 11.59 pm. Karnataka NEET UG, KCET 2024 Counselling: Option entry window closes today

The mock allotment result for Karnataka NEET UG and Karnataka CET will be released on August 7, 2024 after 2 pm. Option entered by the candidates upto 4.8.24 will be considered for first mock seat allotment.

The options recorded in the server on the last day and time of the notified schedule will be frozen for this round and only the frozen options will be considered for first mock seat allotment.

The provision to change option entry by eligible candidates for Engineering, Architecture, Yoga and Naturopathy, Veterinary, Farm Science, B-Pharma, Pharm-D, B.Sc (Nursing) can be done from August 9 to August 11, 2024.

Karnataka NEET UG, KCET 2024 Counselling: How to enter options

To enter the options, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka NEET UG, KCET 2024 Counselling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the options.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the schedule, the second mock allotment results will be released on August 14, 2024. The provision to change option entry by eligible candidates can be done from August 14 to August 18, 2024.

The first round allotment result will be announced on August 21, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.