Karnataka NEET UG, KCET 2024 Counselling: Option entry window closes today at kea.kar.nic.in
Karnataka NEET UG, KCET 2024 Counselling options entry link to deactivate on August 4, 2024.
Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will close the option entry window for Karnataka NEET UG, KCET 2024 Counselling on August 4, 2024. Candidates who want to fill the options can do it on the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The option entry link will be deactivated at 11.59 pm.
The mock allotment result for Karnataka NEET UG and Karnataka CET will be released on August 7, 2024 after 2 pm. Option entered by the candidates upto 4.8.24 will be considered for first mock seat allotment.
AP ICET 2024 Counselling: Phase 1 registration ends today at icet-sche.aptonline.in, link here
The options recorded in the server on the last day and time of the notified schedule will be frozen for this round and only the frozen options will be considered for first mock seat allotment.
The provision to change option entry by eligible candidates for Engineering, Architecture, Yoga and Naturopathy, Veterinary, Farm Science, B-Pharma, Pharm-D, B.Sc (Nursing) can be done from August 9 to August 11, 2024.
Direct link to fill options for KCET 2024 Counselling
Direct link to fill options for Karnataka NEET UG 2024 Counselling
Karnataka NEET UG, KCET 2024 Counselling: How to enter options
To enter the options, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
- Click on Karnataka NEET UG, KCET 2024 Counselling link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Once done, fill the options.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
As per the schedule, the second mock allotment results will be released on August 14, 2024. The provision to change option entry by eligible candidates can be done from August 14 to August 18, 2024.
The first round allotment result will be announced on August 21, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News