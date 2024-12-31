UPSC NDA & CDS I 2025: Registration date extended due to technical issues, apply at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission has extended the UPSC NDA & CDS I 2025 registration date. Candidates who want to apply for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination and Common Defence Services Examination can find the direct link through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA & CDS I 2025: Registration date extended due to technical issues

The official website reads, “Due to some Technical Issues, the closing date for NDA-I and CDS-I Examination, 2025 has been extended till 1800 hrs on 01.01.2025 (Wednesday).”

Candidates can apply till tomorrow, January 1, 2025 through the official website at upsconline.gov.in.

MPESB Group 5 Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1170 Staff Nurse, Paramedical & other posts at esb.mp.gov.in

As per official notification, the correction window will open on January 1 and will close on January 7, 2025. In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her Registration profile during this period, then he/she should login to the Registration platform and do the needful accordingly. In other words, no change in the Registration profile can be made by visiting the window for Modification in application form.

Direct link to apply for UPSC NDA & CDS I 2025

UPSC NDA & CDS I 2025: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.gov.in.

Click on UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for NDA & NA I is ₹100/- for all candidates except SC/ST candidates/female candidates / Wards of JCOs/NCOs/Ors either by remitting the money in any Branch of State Bank of India by cash, or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking of any Bank.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: Important notice on cut-off dates released at sbi.co.in, check here

Candidates who want to apply CDS I will have to pay for ₹200/- either by remitting the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using internet banking facility of any Bank.