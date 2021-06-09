UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021: Registration begins today on upsc.gov.in, check detail
Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021. The application process for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 will end on June 29, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
The link to apply online will remain active till 6 pm on the last date. Candidates can check the complete details including eligibility, important dates and other information below.
Important Dates
|Opening date of application
|June 9, 2021
|Closing date of application
|June 29, 2021
|Application window
|July 6 to July 12, 2021
Vacancy Details
• National Defence Academy 370 Posts
• Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) 30 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Candidates should be 12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.
For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: Candidates should be 12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University.
Candidates should be unmarried male and should be born not earlier than January 2, 2003, and not later than January 1, 2006.
Application Fees
The application fees of candidates are ₹100/-. The fees should be paid either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using the net banking facility of the State Bank of India or by using Visa/MasterCard/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.
-
This kitty version of BTS song Butter is going viral. Awws guaranteed
-
Grace, the healthcare robot, set to relieve burden of Covid frontline workers
-
Cop comes across skunk with cup stuck on its head, saves the animal. Watch
-
Elderly man fills empty Kolkata streets with his melodious violin performance