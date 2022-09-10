Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 54 Deputy Director and other posts

employment news
Published on Sep 10, 2022 08:55 AM IST

UPSC to recruit candidates for Deputy Director and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Deputy Director and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till September 29, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 54 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Senior Instructor: 1 Post
  • Deputy Director: 1 Post
  • Scientist: 9 Posts
  • Junior Scientific Officer: 1 Post
  • Labour Enforcement Officer: 42 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification here.

Application Fees

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Other Details

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100. Candidates can visit the UPSC website for more information.

sarkari naukri upsc
