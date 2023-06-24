Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 261 Junior Translation Officer & other posts

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 261 Junior Translation Officer & other posts

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 24, 2023 11:28 AM IST

UPSC will recruit for Junior Translation Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for 261 posta at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications for Junior Translation Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 261 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the posts is till July 13, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Air Worthiness Officer: 80 posts
  • Air Safety Officer: 44 posts
  • Livestock Officer: 6 posts
  • Junior Scientific Officer: 5 posts
  • Public Prosecutor: 23 posts
  • Junior Translation Officer: 86 posts
  • Assistant Engineer: 3 posts
  • Assistant Survey Officer: 7 posts
  • Principal Officer: 1 post
  • Senior Lecturer: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application fee

Candidates are required to pay a fee of 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

