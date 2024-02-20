 UPSSC Asst Accountant, Auditor Mains 2024 registration begins; apply link here - Hindustan Times
UPSSC Asst Accountant, Auditor Mains 2024 registration begins; apply link here

UPSSC Asst Accountant, Auditor Mains 2024 registration begins; apply link here

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 20, 2024 05:50 PM IST

UPSSSC starts application process for Assistant Accountant, Auditor Main Exam 2023 with 1828 vacancies; Apply by March 11 at upsssc.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has begun the applictaion process for the Assistant Accountant, Auditor Main Exam 2023 today, February 20. The applictaion process will end on March 11. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The last date to submit the fee and make changes to the form is March 18, 2024.

Apply for UPSSSC Assistant Accountant, Auditor Main Exam 2023

Direct link to apply

Candidates who have appeared in the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023 and have valid scores are eligible to apply against this advertisement.

Vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1828 vacancies.

Application fee:

Candidates have to pay 25 as an application fee.

Age limit:

The candidate's age should not be less than 21 years and not more than 40 years.

UPSSSC Asst Accountant, Auditor posts recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements.’

Next, click the apply link for the Assistant Accountant, Auditor Main Exam.

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

Exam and College Guide
