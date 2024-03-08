UPSSSC JE Civil Main exam 2024: Notification released at upsssc.gov.in, apply from May 7
UPSSSC releases Junior Engineer (Civil) Main Exam 2024 notification; application process begins May 7
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the notification for the Junior Engineer (Civil) Main Exam 2024. The application process will commence on May 7, and the deadline for submitting the application form is June 7. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The last date to pay the application fee and make changes to the application form is June 14.
Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 2847 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts, including 2189 posts of Junior Engineer ( Civil) ( general selection) and 28 posts of Junior Engineer (Special selection).
Applictaion fee: Candidates have to pay ₹25 as an applictaion fee.
UPSSSC JE Civil Main exam 2024: How to apply
Visit the official website atupsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements.’
Click on the apply link for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) posts
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the applictaion form
Upload all the required details
Pay the applictaion fee
Download and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates can check the detailed notification here.