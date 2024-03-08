 UPSSSC JE Civil Main exam 2024: Notification released, apply from May 7 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / UPSSSC JE Civil Main exam 2024: Notification released at upsssc.gov.in, apply from May 7

UPSSSC JE Civil Main exam 2024: Notification released at upsssc.gov.in, apply from May 7

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 08, 2024 01:10 PM IST

UPSSSC releases Junior Engineer (Civil) Main Exam 2024 notification; application process begins May 7

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the notification for the Junior Engineer (Civil) Main Exam 2024. The application process will commence on May 7, and the deadline for submitting the application form is June 7. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The last date to pay the application fee and make changes to the application form is June 14.

UPSSSC announces 2847 JE Civil posts; Application deadline June 7
UPSSSC announces 2847 JE Civil posts; Application deadline June 7

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 2847 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts, including 2189 posts of Junior Engineer ( Civil) ( general selection) and 28 posts of Junior Engineer (Special selection).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Applictaion fee: Candidates have to pay 25 as an applictaion fee.

UPSSSC JE Civil Main exam 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website atupsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements.’

Click on the apply link for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil) posts

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Pay the applictaion fee

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On