UPSSSC Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic exam 2024: Apply for 1002 posts till March 3

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has invited applications for the Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023. The application process commenced on February 12, and the deadline for submitting the application form is March 3. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC invites applications for Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023

Direct link to apply

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1002 vacancies.

Details

Unreserved: 448

Scheduled Cast: 291

Scheduled Tribe: 37

Other Backward Class: 126

Economically weaker section: 100

Total vacancies: 1002

Applictaion fee: Applicants must pay an application fee of ₹25.

UPSSSC Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Posts Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Live Advertisements.’

Next, click on the apply link for the post of Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the application form, pay the fee, and submit

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Based on the preliminary eligibility test (PET 2023), candidates will be shortlisted for the pharmaceutical (Ayurvedic) Main examination. In the preliminary qualifying examination 2023, candidates who received zero or less/negative marks in the absolute score or normalised score on the PET exam will not be selected for the main exam.