UPSSSC Stenographer recruitment 2023: 277 posts notified, apply from Oct 17

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 03, 2023 04:48 PM IST

UPSSSC notifies 277 stenographer posts, application process from Oct 17 to Nov 6. Apply online at www.upsssc.gov.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has notified 277 stenographer posts. The application process will commence on October 17 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 6. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.upsssc.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to pay the application fee and edit their application from November 6 to November 15.

Candidates who have appeared for the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test 2022 and have been issued a scorecard can apply for the Stenographer Main examination.

UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 277 vacancies of Stenographers.

UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 25 for unreserved, other backward classes and for SC/ST category.

UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the “Advertisement No.-09-Exam/2023, Stenographer Main Examination (P.A.P.-2022)”

Login through PET 2022 registration number

Submit the application form

Pay the application fee

Take the printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

