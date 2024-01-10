Visakhapatnam Co-Operative Bank Limited has invited applications for Probationary Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of VCBL at vcbl.in. The last date to apply is till January 28, 2024. Visakhapatnam Co-Operative Bank to recruit for 30 PO posts, details here

This recruitment drive will fill up 30 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must be a first-class graduate in the regular stream from a recognized university. Candidate should have proficiency in speaking, writing and reading English and Telugu languages. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 33 years of age as on 31-12-2023.

Selection Process

The selection of Probationary Officers will be made in a three-phase manner. The selection will be made on the basis of online tests (preliminary and main examination) and interviews. The online test will be conducted in English. Online test prelims will comprise 100 marks, the main exam will comprise 250 marks, and the interview will comprise 50 marks. There shall be negative marking of wrong answers.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000/- which is not refundable. The payment should be done through online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Visakhapatnam Co-Operative Bank.

Detailed Notification Here