Want a career in India’s soaring aviation and logistics sectors? Read this interview of AISATS CEO Ramanathan Rajamani

With India emerging as one of the world's largest aviation markets and its logistics sector projected to cross USD 350 billion by 2030, the demand for skilled professionals in ground handling, air cargo, and supply chain operations is skyrocketing. In this exclusive interview, Ramanathan Rajamani, CEO of AISATS (Air India SATS), shares insights on the sector's growth outlook, emerging career opportunities, essential skills for aspiring professionals, and how the AISATS Training Academy is helping shape a future-ready workforce. Whether you're a student, job seeker, or an educator, this conversation offers valuable guidance on tapping into one of the most dynamic and future-proof industries in India and beyond.

What is the projected growth of the aviation and logistics sector in India and the wider South Asian/Middle Eastern region over the next few years?

India’s aviation and logistics sectors are witnessing an unprecedented growth trajectory driven by strong economic fundamentals, demographic trends, and proactive government policies. Specifically, passenger traffic in India is forecasted to grow from around 193 million in 2023 to over 250 million by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.3%. Parallelly, India’s logistics sector is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% and is expected to reach USD 357.3 billion by 2030.

The broader South Asian and Middle Eastern regions are also expanding rapidly. The Middle East aviation market is expected to grow at around 4.4% CAGR through 2030, supported by its role as a global transit hub. South Asia is forecast as the fastest-growing aviation market globally, with a CAGR close to 9.5% between 2023 and 2027.

What types of career opportunities are expected to emerge in aviation and logistics, especially for students and young professionals from India?

The aviation and logistics sectors offer a wide spectrum of career paths catering to various skill levels and interests, making them highly attractive for students and young professionals in India. The industry demands skilled talent in managerial, technical, and operational domains. In aviation ground handling, senior-level roles overseeing ground operations, safety, quality assurance, compliance etc. are pivotal. Entry-level and support roles are equally critical, including Ramp Agents who facilitate aircraft movements on the ground, Baggage Handlers responsible for loading and unloading luggage, Customer Service Agents assisting passengers, and Load Control Specialists who ensure proper cargo weight and balance documentation. Additionally, the rise of logistics parks and multimodal cargo hubs has created new jobs in air cargo logistics, warehousing management, inventory control, cold chain logistics, and supply chain technology.

What are the most essential skills, certifications, or qualifications that Indian students should focus on to build successful careers in this sector?

To build successful careers in the aviation ground handling and logistics sectors, students must develop a balanced combination of technical knowledge, relevant certifications, and strong interpersonal skills. Mastery of ground handling operations, cargo management systems, aviation safety protocols etc. form the technical foundation required. Additionally, familiarity with evolving technologies such as AI, IoT, and automation is becoming increasingly important to stay competitive in this fast-changing industry. Certifications from globally recognised bodies like IATA and the Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSSC) greatly enhance a candidate’s employability. At AISATS, our Training Academy offers industry-aligned training programs that emphasise practical skills, safety standards, and operational excellence etc. helping bridge the gap between academic theory and industry expectations. Alongside technical expertise, our training academy also helps candidates develop the necessary soft skills such as effective communication, problem-solving, teamwork, time management etc. for ensuring smooth operations and positive passenger experiences. While many entry-level roles allow for a Class 12 qualification, higher-level positions often demand bachelors or master’s degrees in logistics, supply chain management, or related fields.

What makes aviation and logistics an attractive and future-proof career path for Indian students today?

Aviation and logistics offer robust career opportunities fuelled by sector growth, technological innovation, and global integration. These industries provide stability through continuous demand for skilled professionals across all operational levels. Career progression is substantial, with clear pathways from entry-level operational roles to managerial and specialist functions. The sectors also offer diverse cross-industry mobility skills learned in logistics and aviation that transfer well to supply chain management, e-commerce, manufacturing, and hospitality sectors. Technological advancements in automation, AI, and data analytics present exciting opportunities to work with cutting-edge solutions shaping the future of transport and trade. Moreover, aviation and logistics roles often involve multicultural, international exposure, fostering global career growth and personal development.

How does AISATS’ Training Academy contribute to skill development for aviation and logistics roles?

Playing a crucial role in bridging the gap between theoretical education and practical skills, the AISATS Training Academy delivers hands-on learning that equips students with the ability to tackle real-world challenges in ground support operations and customer service excellence. Beyond technical competencies, the academy prioritises the development of essential soft skills such as communication, teamwork and leadership, all of which are vital in the fast-paced, service-driven environment of aviation and logistics. Our presence across 6 airports in India enables us to provide robust placement opportunities, facilitating a seamless transition from training to employment.

Moreover, the curriculum is regularly updated based on continuous feedback from industry stakeholders to ensure alignment with evolving technologies and operational standards. This approach ensures that graduates are not only job-ready but also equipped to drive innovation and uphold the highest standards of operational excellence in the sector.

What is the typical salary range for fresh graduates entering the aviation and logistics sectors in India or the region?

While exact salary figures vary by role, location, and employer, fresh graduates can expect competitive entry-level salaries that increase with experience, specialisation, and responsibility. Salaries often include benefits such as health insurance, travel allowances, and performance incentives. The sectors reward ongoing skill development and professional certifications, making them attractive for aspirants seeking long-term, upwardly mobile careers with increasing financial returns.

What kind of career growth can students expect within the first 4–5 years after entering the field, both in India and in overseas roles?

New entrants typically experience rapid career advancement, moving from operational roles to supervisory and managerial positions within 4–5 years, based on their performance and commitment towards growth. Opportunities may also arise in specialised areas such as safety compliance, quality assurance, technology integration, supply chain strategy, business development etc.

International assignments are also common, given the global nature of aviation and logistics. Career mobility within these sectors is significant, supported by continuous learning and professional development.

How can educational institutions in India better align their programs with the evolving demands of the aviation and logistics sectors?

Educational institutions in India have a pivotal role to play in preparing the workforce for the future of aviation and logistics, sectors that are integral to the nation’s economic progress. By forging deeper, strategic partnerships with industry leaders, academic programs can be designed to emphasise hands-on practical skills, mastery of emerging technologies, and the essential soft skills needed to thrive in this fast-evolving landscape.

Incorporating internships, live industry projects, and simulation-based training will empower students to bridge classroom learning with real-world applications, ensuring they are ready to meet the dynamic demands of these critical sectors. Regularly updating curricula based on ongoing industry feedback will equip students to navigate challenges posed by digitisation, automation, and increasingly complex global supply chains confidently.

Finally, what additional insights would you like to share about the strategic importance of the aviation and logistics sectors, especially in the context of India’s economic growth and global positioning?

Aviation and logistics underpin India’s economic growth, enabling trade, tourism, and regional development. Investments in airport modernisation, freight corridors, and logistics parks are creating resilient, efficient infrastructure that strengthens India’s global connectivity. These sectors are critical in implementing the government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) by facilitating exports and supporting manufacturing. Careers in these fields offer aspirants a meaningful opportunity to contribute to India’s transformation as a global economic power.