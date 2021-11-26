WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021 released, download link here

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, WBPRB has released WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021 on November 26, 2021. Candidates who will appear for Sub Inspector/Lady Sub-Inspector (UB) and Sub-Inspector (AB) in West Bengal Police preliminary examination can download the admit card through the official site of WB Police on wbpolice.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted on December 5, 2021, from 12 noon to 1.30 pm. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of WB Police on wbpolice.gov.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on WB Police SI Prelims Admit Card 2021 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper proof of identity. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WB Police.