West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply today for 2865 posts, link here

West Central Railway will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on September 29, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of RRC WCR at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2865 posts in the organisation.
The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks(No Rounding off will be done), in aggregate, from recognized Board for all trades and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.
Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be at least 15 years old and no older than 24 as of 20/08/2025.
The application fee for all candidates is ₹141/-. SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Women candidates will have to pay ₹41/- as application fee. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of West Central Railway.