Western Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022: Walk in interview for TGT, AT posts

Western Railway will recruit Teachers. Candidates can walk in interview on April 12 for TGT, Assistant Teacher posts. 
Published on Apr 06, 2022 10:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Western Railway has invited candidates to appear for walk in interview for TGT, AT posts. Eligible candidates who want to appear for walk in interview can appear on April 12, 2022. Candidates can check the official notification on the official site of WR on wr.indianrailways.gov.in. 

Candidates can apply for interview from April 6 to April 8, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 11 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • TGT Hindi- 1 Post
  • TGT Maths: 1 Post
  • TGT Science: 1 Post
  • TGT Sanskrit: 1 Post
  • TGT Social Science: 1 Post
  • TGT Physical and Health Education: 1 Post
  • Computer Science: 1 Post
  • Assistant Teacher: 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit given in the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Interview venue 

The walk in interview will be a part of selection of part time teachers on contract basis. The interview will be conducted at Railway Secondary School (English Medium), Valsad from 09:00 hrs onwards on April 12, 2022. Eligible & Willing candidates should report to the Principal, Western Railway Secondary School (English Medium) Valsad,Gujarat, (West Yard Railway Colony). 

 

