Engineering students develop technology to print without using ink, toner

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:28 IST

Aura Labs team of SRM Institute of Science and Technology has developed a prototype of an inkless printing technology machine.

The brains behind the invention are Shilpa Thakur (MTech, robotics, dept. of mechanical engineering, SRM KTR) and Shylesh Srinivasan (BTech, dept. of electrical and electronics engineering, SRM) They plan to float a startup in a few months’ time once the prototype is perfected for commercial applications. They have come up with a Plasma Carburization Inkless Printing Technology that can print on paper without using any kind of toxic, consumable and expensive inks or toners.

The technology is perceived to be very effective in reducing the generation of plastic and e-waste. “We used plasma energy to carbonize the paper surface instead of chemical inks and toners which pose health hazards when discarded,” said Srinivasan.

Aura Labs of SRMIST was awarded the Chairman’s Award, the First Prize at IICDC conducted by Texas Instruments India, DST India, IIM Bangalore and My Gov India for the Best Innovation and Technological Impact.

