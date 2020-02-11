EPFO Phase 2 Results 2020 for social security assistant exam declared at epfindia.gov.in, here’s how to check

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 14:26 IST

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has declared the result of the Phase 2 recruitment examination for the post of social security assistants. Candidates who had appeared in the social security assistants phase 2 examination can check their results online at epfindia.gov.in.

EPFO conducted the Phase-2 recruitment examination on November 14, 2019. The result has been declared region wise in pdf format. Candidates appearing from a particular region can access their results by opening pdf for that region and checking roll number, registration number and name.

Here’s the direct link to go to the page where all the pdf pages for result can be found.

How to check the results of EPFO Phase 2 recruitment examination for the post of social security Assistants:

1. Visit the official website of EPFO

2. Go to the Miscellaneous tab and click on the Recruitment in the drop-down box

3. Click on the pdf file for the link that reads, ‘List of candidates shortlisted for the Phase-III Examination,’ of the region from where you have appeared

4. A page containing details about the result (minimum qualifying marks, Cut off) and the name, roll number and registration number of the shortlisted candidates can be seen here

5. Download the results of EPFO Phase-2 examination and take its print out too

Note: Visit the official website of EPFO for latest news and updates on the examination.