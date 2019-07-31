EPFO Social Security Assistant admit card to be released on August 21

education

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 13:30 IST

Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has not released its admit card for social security assistant exam yet.

According to the official notification of EPFO Social Security Assistant exam (SSA), its admit card will be released on August 21 which will be available for download till September 1.

The EPFO SSA prelims exam will be conducted on August 31 and September 1. With this recruitment exam, EPFO will hire a total of 2189 assistants.

See official notification here:

How to download EPFO SSA prelims exam admit card 2019:

Visit the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the scrolling link that reads EPFO SSA Prelims exam 2019 admit card.

Key in the required details and click on the submit button.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take its printout

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 13:28 IST