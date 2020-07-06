e-paper
Establish sainik school in Chambal: MP CM to defence minister

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan made the demand after meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Sunday, a public relation department official said.

education Updated: Jul 06, 2020 15:59 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sought the setting up of a ‘sainik school’ in Bhind-Morena district in the state’s Chambal region where almost every household as someone in the military.

He made the demand after meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Sunday, a public relation department official said.

The official said that Chouhan, as CM in 2017, had allotted 334 hectares of land for setting up a defence ministry institute, as well as a unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and in lieu of this the then defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had promised a sainik school for the Chambal area.

He said the CM apprised the defence minister that land for the school has already been identified.

Chouhan told Singh youth from the region join the military in large numbers and a sainik school will help them become not just soldiers but also officers, the official added.

