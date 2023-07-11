Home / Education / Exam Results / AIIMS INI SS 2023 round 2 results released at aiimsexams.ac.in, get link

AIIMS INI SS 2023 round 2 results released at aiimsexams.ac.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 11, 2023 08:01 PM IST

AIIMS has released the AIIMS INI SS 2023 round 2 results released today. Candidates can check the results on the official website.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the AIIMS INI SS 2023 round 2 results today, July 11. Candidates who have appeared for the AIIMS INI SS exam can check the round 2 results at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Direct link to check AIIMS INI SS 2023 round 2 results

“All candidates who have been allotted an Institute from their filled choices in the 2nd Round of Online Institute Allocation or not upgraded an Institute allotted in 1st round of allocation are required to login through the online Institute allocation portal and actively exercise one of the following options from 11.00 AM of 12th July, 2023 to 5.00 PM on 19”, reads the official notification.

AIIMS INI SS 2023 results: How to download

To download the round 2 results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Result of 2nd round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-SS July 2023 session”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the results

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023
