All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released AIIMS INI SS January 2024 seat allotment result. The seat allotment result has been released for open round. Candidates who have registered themselves can check the results through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INI SS January 2024 seat allotment result for open round out, link here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

All the candidates can check the seat allotment results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check AIIMS INI SS January 2024 seat allotment result

AIIMS INI SS January 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS INI SS January 2024 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The claim to allocated Seat (Institute and Subject/Specialty) by candidates is subject to mandatory reporting & joining at respective Institute by February 17, 2024 and verification of the documents for eligibility as applicable as well as identity verification of the candidature. If a candidate fails to submit required certificates as required, his/her candidature will be cancelled; the allotted Seat (Institute) will be vacated. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.