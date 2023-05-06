Home / Education / Exam Results / AIIMS INISS Result 2023 released at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link here

AIIMS INISS Result 2023 released at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 06, 2023 07:20 PM IST

AIIMS, New Delhi has declared the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) for July 2023 session stage-1 results.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has declared the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) for July 2023 session stage-1 results 2023. Candidates can check the result from the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The AIIMS INI SS 2023 exam was conducted on April 29, 2023.

“The following is the roll number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI-SS) Entrance Test Stage-I on the basis of performance in Online CBT Examination held on 29th April 2023 for admission into DM/MCH/MD-Hospital Administration Courses for July 2023 Session at the Institutes of National Importance (INI) for medical education namely: AIIMS-New Delhi and 9 other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru & SCTIMST Trivandrum”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check the result

AIIMS INISS Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “List of the provisionally qualified candidates in INI-SS July 2023 session Entrance Examination”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen.

Your result will be displayed.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

