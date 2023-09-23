All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has released AIIMS NORCET 2023 result. The Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test result has been released for Stage I. Candidates who have appeared for Stage 1 examination can check the result through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS NORCET 2023 result out for Stage I at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link here

The Stage I examination was conducted on September 17, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AIIMS NORCET 2023 result: How to check

Visit the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS NORCET 2023 result link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Based on performance in Stage-I NORCET and applicable clause on the Pattern & Scheme of Examination published in advertisement notice as mentioned above, following candidates are declared provisionally qualified to appear in NORCET-5, Stage II to be held on October 7, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS.

