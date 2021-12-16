Home / Education / Exam Results / AIIMS NORCET Result 2021 out, here's how to check qualified candidates' list
  • AIIMS NORCET Result 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has released the results of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2021.
AIIMS NORCET Result 2021: Candidates, who appeared for NORCET 2021, can check their results on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. (Image used for representation).(HT File)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 06:13 PM IST
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has released the results of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2021. Candidates, who appeared for NORCET 2021, can check their results on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS has released the merit-wise list of provisionally qualified candidates in Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2021, on the basis of performance in online examination. The computer based online examination was held on November 20, 2021 for recruitment to the post of nursing officer.

How to check AIIMS NORCET result 2021:

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, under 'Important Announcements' section, click on the link that reads, "Result of Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2021".

Check your roll number in the list of the provisionally qualified candidates.

