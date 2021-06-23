AKTU students take to social media to express anger over incomplete results

Students of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) have expressed their unhappiness over incomplete results announced recently.

They alleged the university had assured that incomplete results will be updated soon but it has been almost a week but there had been no progress.

"Look at the incomplete result of final year MBA third semester that was announced a few days ago. Kindly update the marks. In one of the students, Cloud Computing for Business (Sub code: KMBIT03) with answer booklet: 193162254 with a roll number 1906660700233, the marks read like ###," a student complained on Twitter. In response to this, AKTU said, "Dear student, your problem has been referred please wait few days for resolution. Thank you."

Another student tweeted, "I humbly request you to look at the incomplete result of B Pharma second year fourth semester. Kindly update the marks in one practical subject: Pharmaceutical Chemistry-v (Molecular Biology and Biochemistry) Paper Code RPH406P. To which AKTU responded: "Dear student, your problem has been referred. Please wait few days for resolution."

Sapana Singh, a student of IILM Academy of Higher Learning, Greater Noida tweeted, "I am not able to get B Tech. Biotechnology first semester result. Please help me out. AKTU replied, "Dear student, your problem has been referred please wait few days for resolution."

Naveen Kumar tweet reads: "Sir AKTU didn’t upload my one subject number subject code -MME 502." The students are unable to understand why University is harassing them in these pandemic times when students are in distress.

Arpit, another student tweeted, "In these times instead of reducing marks, students should be given some relaxation, as many students are facing bad metal health and some of them have lost their loved ones. We studied online which was new to us, faced lot of problems, offline exams were just not considerate."

Akash Pandey, another student said, "Am trying to apply for re-evaluation for stage 1. But It is not directing to payment window after filling all details... it's stuck on this page. Please look into this matter."

When contacted, Anurag Tripathi, a senior official at AKTU examination cell claimed, "Nearly 96% of the results have been updated. We decided to announce results and update them as soon as we get marks from teachers. Due to COVID-19, the evaluation work got delayed. We are in the process of updating results."